ARAW Market Capitalization Tops $22,988.00 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, ARAW has traded 39.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ARAW has a market cap of $22,988.00 and $10.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ARAW alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00039122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $443.75 or 0.05905397 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029186 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036081 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001924 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001246 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW is a token. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,368,426,360 tokens. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.