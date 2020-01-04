Arcblock Achieves Market Cap of $11.43 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Arcblock token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001552 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, BitMart, Cobinhood and Bithumb. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $11.43 million and $5.73 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arcblock has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00187104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.63 or 0.01479810 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00123213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024704 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, OKEx, Gate.io, DragonEX, Cobinhood, Huobi, BitMart, Bibox, IDEX, DDEX, Kucoin, LBank and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

