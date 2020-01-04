Arcblock Trading 0.9% Lower This Week (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $11.30 million and $5.95 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001560 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, BitMart, LBank and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00186585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.01430645 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024600 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121536 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io.

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Cobinhood, LBank, Bibox, CoinBene, IDEX, DragonEX, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bithumb, DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

