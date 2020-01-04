Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Svb Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ardelyx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other Ardelyx news, EVP Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $34,000.00. Also, CFO Mark Kaufmann sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $160,200 in the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter worth $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the third quarter worth $86,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.24. 761,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,615. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The firm has a market cap of $483.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.72.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). The business had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

