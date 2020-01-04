Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.0391 on Major Exchanges

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $39.08 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0391 or 0.00000521 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Poloniex and Upbit. In the last week, Ardor has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007209 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008430 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000098 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000449 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, OKEx, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, Bittrex, Binance and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

