Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.0394 on Exchanges

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000537 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, Binance and HitBTC. Ardor has a market capitalization of $39.37 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007108 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008445 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000098 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Upbit, Bittrex, Binance, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

