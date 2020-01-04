Arepacoin (AREPA) Trading 10% Lower Over Last Week

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $41,705.00 and $8.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arepacoin has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00065411 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 62.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Arepacoin

AREPA is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,837,104 coins. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

Arepacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

