Argentum (ARG) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Argentum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Argentum has a market capitalization of $2,062.00 and $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 90.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Argentum

Argentum (ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io.

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

