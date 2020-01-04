Arion Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Arion has a market cap of $28,682.00 and $14.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arion has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00187370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.84 or 0.01482222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00123273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024827 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 11,728,921 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

