Arionum (ARO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $27.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Arionum has a market cap of $128,818.00 and $27.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,334.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.38 or 0.01816123 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $221.95 or 0.03022212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00575493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00686616 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011492 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00062579 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023594 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013702 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com.

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

