Ark (ARK) Market Cap Achieves $17.61 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00002000 BTC on exchanges including COSS, OKEx, Binance and Livecoin. In the last week, Ark has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Ark has a market cap of $17.61 million and approximately $522,799.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00036036 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 146,583,740 coins and its circulating supply is 117,269,478 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, Livecoin, COSS, Binance, Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptomate, Cryptopia and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

