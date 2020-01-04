Ark (ARK) Trading Down 3.7% This Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Ark has a market cap of $17.04 million and $495,863.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001982 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Bit-Z, Cryptopia and Cryptomate.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035982 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000253 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 146,572,644 coins and its circulating supply is 117,258,382 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Upbit, OKEx and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

