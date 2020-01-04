ArtByte (ABY) Reaches Market Cap of $2,158.00

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. ArtByte has a market capitalization of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ArtByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00578597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011484 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010810 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000239 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ArtByte (CRYPTO:ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me.

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

