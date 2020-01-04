Artfinity (AT) Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last Week

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Artfinity token can currently be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges including CHAOEX and Coineal. Artfinity has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $7.80 million worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Artfinity has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Artfinity alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00039298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.41 or 0.05930927 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029495 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036022 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001267 BTC.

About Artfinity

AT is a token. It launched on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,975,856 tokens. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange. The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art.

Artfinity Token Trading

Artfinity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and Coineal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Artfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artfinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.