Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

AJG traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $95.31. 678,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,222. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.74 and its 200-day moving average is $90.60. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $71.09 and a twelve month high of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.86%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $331,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $132,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,652 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,113,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,298,000 after buying an additional 1,397,053 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,382,000 after buying an additional 1,073,542 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,443,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,261,000 after buying an additional 955,840 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3,883.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,717,000 after buying an additional 787,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,381,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,021,000 after buying an additional 284,288 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

