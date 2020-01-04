Artis Turba (ARTIS) Market Cap Achieves $107,531.00

Artis Turba (CURRENCY:ARTIS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Artis Turba token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Artis Turba has a total market cap of $107,531.00 and $1,924.00 worth of Artis Turba was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Artis Turba has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00186585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.01430645 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024600 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121536 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Artis Turba Token Profile

Artis Turba’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,130,008 tokens. Artis Turba’s official website is artisturba.com. Artis Turba’s official message board is medium.com/artisturba.

Artis Turba Token Trading

Artis Turba can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artis Turba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artis Turba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Artis Turba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

