Artis Turba (ARTIS) Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

Artis Turba (CURRENCY:ARTIS) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, Artis Turba has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Artis Turba token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Artis Turba has a total market cap of $110,142.00 and approximately $2,620.00 worth of Artis Turba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Artis Turba alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00187104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.63 or 0.01479810 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00123213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024704 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Artis Turba Profile

Artis Turba’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,130,008 tokens. The official message board for Artis Turba is medium.com/artisturba. Artis Turba’s official website is artisturba.com.

Buying and Selling Artis Turba

Artis Turba can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artis Turba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artis Turba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Artis Turba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Artis Turba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artis Turba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.