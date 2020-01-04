Asgard (ASG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $317,701.00

Asgard (CURRENCY:ASG) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Asgard token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Exrates. Asgard has a market cap of $317,701.00 and approximately $1,545.00 worth of Asgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Asgard has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Asgard alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.01464404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00123223 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Asgard

Asgard’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,880,918 tokens. The official message board for Asgard is www.medium.com/@asgardecofund. Asgard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Asgard’s official website is asgardecofund.io.

Asgard Token Trading

Asgard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Asgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Asgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.