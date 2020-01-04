Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.14.

ASH has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $167,616.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $178,991.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $106,715.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,894.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $314,538 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.59. 709,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,961. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $70.40 and a 1 year high of $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.53 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

