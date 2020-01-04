Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) Receives Daily News Impact Score of -3.29

Media stories about Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) have trended very negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd earned a coverage optimism score of -3.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of APWC opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.69. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Thailand, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Australia, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. It offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

