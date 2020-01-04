Asian Dragon Price Tops $0.0020 (AD)

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, Asian Dragon has traded 139.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Asian Dragon has a market cap of $105,785.00 and approximately $4,882.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asian Dragon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including token.store and EtherFlyer.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

999 (999) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00039287 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003988 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000707 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Asian Dragon

Asian Dragon is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,797 tokens. Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Asian Dragon’s official website is www.asiandragoncoin.com.

Asian Dragon Token Trading

Asian Dragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Dragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asian Dragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

