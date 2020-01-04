Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASTE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 110,057 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 53,998 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 30,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $952.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.51. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $43.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.36.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.24 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

