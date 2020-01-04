AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. AstroNova posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 69.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AstroNova.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). AstroNova had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

ALOT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company has a market cap of $96.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. AstroNova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

In other AstroNova news, Director Yvonne Schlaeppi bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,087.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 337.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

