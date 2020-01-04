ATBCoin (ATB) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, ATBCoin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One ATBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, TOPBTC and Exrates. ATBCoin has a total market cap of $36,973.00 and approximately $35,042.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ATBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,385.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.75 or 0.03055179 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00591453 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00021448 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000541 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000426 BTC.

About ATBCoin

ATBCoin (CRYPTO:ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com.

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, TOPBTC, Exrates, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.