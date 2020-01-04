ATC Coin (ATCC) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,715.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. ATC Coin has a market cap of $1.80 million and $2,715.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00583969 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010671 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,949,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com.

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

