Atheios (ATH) Trading 4.9% Lower This Week

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Atheios coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $6,514.00 and $3.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain.

Atheios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

