Atheios Price Reaches $0.0004 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Atheios has a market cap of $6,447.00 and $3.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Atheios has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

