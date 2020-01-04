ATLANT Market Cap Tops $1.57 Million (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $834.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATLANT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Exrates, HitBTC and Mercatox. During the last week, ATLANT has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00187370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.84 or 0.01482222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00123273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024827 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ATLANT’s genesis date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ATLANT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Mercatox, HitBTC, Exrates, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

