Atlas Protocol (ATP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $273,830.00

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.28 million and $273,830.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00187074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.10 or 0.01465873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00122062 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol launched on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp.

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

