Atonomi Achieves Market Capitalization of $129,761.00 (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Atonomi has a total market cap of $129,761.00 and $6.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atonomi has traded flat against the dollar. One Atonomi token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Bilaxy and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atonomi alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00039298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.41 or 0.05930927 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029495 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036022 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Atonomi Token Profile

Atonomi is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io.

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, LATOKEN, BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atonomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atonomi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.