AT&T (NYSE:T) Rating Reiterated by Tigress Financial

AT&T (NYSE:T)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Tigress Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on T. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

T opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $285.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average is $36.38. AT&T has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1,723.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,169,000 after buying an additional 43,525,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,879,489,000 after buying an additional 6,744,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AT&T by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,052,000 after buying an additional 5,931,167 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AT&T by 18.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,292,000 after buying an additional 4,292,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of AT&T by 63.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,692,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,422,000 after buying an additional 2,220,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

