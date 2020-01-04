Augur Market Cap Achieves $101.33 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. Augur has a market capitalization of $101.33 million and $9.32 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can now be purchased for $9.21 or 0.00125611 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Cobinhood, Liqui and Bitbns. During the last seven days, Augur has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00187434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.12 or 0.01433440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024657 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00121299 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Gate.io, CoinTiger, GOPAX, ABCC, Gatecoin, Bitsane, ChaoEX, Livecoin, Binance, Bithumb, Zebpay, Crex24, LATOKEN, Upbit, Kraken, Koinex, Mercatox, DragonEX, IDEX, Ethfinex, BitBay, Bittrex, BX Thailand, Cryptopia, Cobinhood, Bitbns, Poloniex, HitBTC and AirSwap. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

