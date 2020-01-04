AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cfra upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Shares of AN stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $48.04. 358,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,994. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.22. AutoNation has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $53.19.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $216,420.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $1,050,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,645.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,150 shares of company stock valued at $5,932,515. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,952,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 1,146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,017,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,599,000 after buying an additional 1,855,298 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,492,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 319,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,211,000 after buying an additional 140,629 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.