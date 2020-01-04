Autonio Price Reaches $0.0013 (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Autonio has a market cap of $137,489.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, IDEX and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00187230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.04 or 0.01480626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00123039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024660 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. The official website for Autonio is auton.io. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.