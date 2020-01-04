Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.63.

AVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

In related news, CAO Lori J. Bondar sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $821,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVY stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $128.51. 605,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,460. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $87.75 and a 52 week high of $134.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 53.79%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.28%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

