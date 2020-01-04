Axe (AXE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.20 Million

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, Axe has traded up 12% against the US dollar. Axe has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00005055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Hotbit and FreiExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007343 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,170,161 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Hotbit and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

