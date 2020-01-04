Azart Achieves Market Cap of $273.00 (AZART)

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Azart has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Azart coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. Azart has a market capitalization of $273.00 and $1.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Azart alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012637 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Azart Profile

Azart is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay. Azart’s official website is azartpay.com.

Buying and Selling Azart

Azart can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.