Azbit Hits Market Cap of $1.01 Million (AZ)

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Azbit token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, YoBit and BW.com. In the last week, Azbit has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. Azbit has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $34,458.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00039376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.01 or 0.05954828 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029496 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001945 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001252 BTC.

About Azbit

Azbit (CRYPTO:AZ) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Azbit's total supply is 127,024,519,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,468,963,832 tokens. Azbit's official message board is medium.com/azbit-news. Azbit's official website is azbit.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Azbit

Azbit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BW.com, YoBit and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

