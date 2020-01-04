BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $61.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BancFirst an industry rank of 198 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BANF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

In other news, EVP Darryl Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $296,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,672,370 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the third quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 159.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 33.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 12.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 54.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BANF traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $61.98. 38,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average is $57.28. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $63.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.86.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $107.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.77 million. Analysts predict that BancFirst will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 33.51%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

