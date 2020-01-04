Banco Santander Brasil SA to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the bank on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th.

Shares of Banco Santander Brasil stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23. Banco Santander Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73.

Get Banco Santander Brasil alerts:

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.