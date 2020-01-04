Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.60.

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of BK traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $50.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,276,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.03. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $2,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,063.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

