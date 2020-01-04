Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BNS. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of BNS stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average of $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 17.99%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.684 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,681,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,399,000 after buying an additional 486,635 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,914,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 98,313 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.