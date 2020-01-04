BANKEX (BKX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $29,422.00

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. BANKEX has a market cap of $667,690.00 and approximately $29,422.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BANKEX has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One BANKEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Hotbit and Simex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00039376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.01 or 0.05954828 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029496 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001945 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001252 BTC.

BANKEX Token Profile

BANKEX is a token. It launched on July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,290,932 tokens. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. BANKEX’s official message board is blog.bankex.org. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BANKEX’s official website is bankex.com/en.

Buying and Selling BANKEX

BANKEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex, IDEX, HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, Hotbit and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BANKEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BANKEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

