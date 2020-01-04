Bata (BTA) One Day Volume Tops $1,701.00

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 34.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Bata coin can now be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, SouthXchange and Livecoin. Bata has a total market cap of $72,945.00 and $1,701.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bata has traded 357.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00580382 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011405 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010652 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000236 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official website is www.bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.