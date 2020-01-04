Bata Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,768.00 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 99.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. Bata has a market cap of $64,911.00 and $1,768.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can now be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, Bata has traded 299.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00574137 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011483 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010657 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Bata

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bata is www.bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

