Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €79.12 ($92.00).

BAYN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Independent Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

BAYN stock traded down €0.94 ($1.09) during trading on Friday, hitting €72.58 ($84.40). The company had a trading volume of 2,514,997 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €70.51 and a 200-day moving average price of €64.75. Bayer has a 12 month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12 month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

