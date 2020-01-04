Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

BECN traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $32.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,723. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,332.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $174,408.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,701.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 13,564.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 229.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at $252,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

