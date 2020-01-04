Beacon Trading 20.4% Higher Over Last Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Beacon has a market cap of $111,398.00 and approximately $235.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beacon has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001363 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00476196 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 343.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00026483 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000271 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000222 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000621 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,248,323 coins and its circulating supply is 1,109,941 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

