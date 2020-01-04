Beam (BEAM) Market Capitalization Achieves $27.19 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $27.19 million and approximately $19.03 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00007159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. Over the last week, Beam has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00187117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.60 or 0.01464299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039373 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025064 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121749 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 51,656,240 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

