BeatzCoin (BTZC) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $424,923.00 and $2,335.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000264 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BeatzCoin is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,714,328 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

